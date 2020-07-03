Following his untimely death earlier this year, Pop Smoke’s posthumous debut album was released today. Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon is already a lengthy album, with 19 tracks that account for nearly an hour of music, but even more could be on the way.

Mike Dee, a close and longtime friend of Smoke who was with the rapper shortly before his death, took to Instagram to celebrate the release of the new album. He also suggested that a deluxe edition of Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon could be released by the end of the month, in celebration of what would have been Smoke’s 21st birthday on July 20. He insisted, though, that the standard version of the album would have to earn a Platinum certification before the deluxe edition would be released.

Dee wrote, “Long days long nights you was a beast at this sh*t you never slept you always had us in the studio all night but all that work paid off, and you worked hard for it‼️ Forever my heart forever my dawgz we gonna keep that name alive forever. album out now this whole tape has to go platinum by his birthday july 20 and the deluxe will drop.”

It’s not clear if Dee meant the deluxe album would drop on the 20th or if it would come out the next Friday, on July 24 (or another time altogether). Either way, there could be more from Smoke on the way, so stay tuned.

Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon is out now via Victor Victor Worldwide and Republic Records. Get it here.