Drake started the year off by making his directorial debut with TVGucci’s “Bora Bora” music video, depicting a lavish party and overflowing wealth. “I visit Bora Bora ’cause I’m bored,” TVGucci flaunts in the hook. Drake’s next collaborative offering with Popcaan figures to deliver the same vibe.

Popcaan posted a teaser video to his Instagram today, January 4, which Drake reposted to his Instagram Story. In it, Popcaan lights one up, Drake cruises the ocean on a jet ski, and bikini-clad women walk around under palm trees. Popcaan’s “We Caa Done” featuring Drake is expected to drop on Friday, January 6, giving it six full months to morph into an undeniable summer jam.

Popcaan has been an OVO artist since 2019. During the Jamaican dancehall artist’s Unruly Fest in December 2018, Drake made a surprise appearance and announced to the audience that Popcaan was “officially” signing with his OVO label.

Popcaan dropped his Fixtape project in August 2020, and Drake was the featured artist on tracks “Twist & Turn” and “All I Need.”

Popcaan fans have been waiting for his Great Is He album, and the release date appears to be drawing nearer. Yesterday, January 3, he shared the cover art and tweeted alongside it, “New year, new gear, new blessings, new money, new music!”

In 2022, Popcaan released potential Great Is He singles “Skeleton Cartier,” “One Way,” “Next To Me” featuring Toni-Ann Singh, and “Set It.” He also featured on Burna Boy’s triumphant afrobeats album, Love, Damini.

Burna Boy is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.