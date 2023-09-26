Here Are The Portola Festival Set Times For 2023

The recent festival boom has resulted in a slew of new, smaller festivals in unexpected places. There’s the Ohana Festival in Dana Point, California, All Things Go in Maryland, and Sound On Sound in Connecticut. There are also newer festivals in major cities, such as San Francisco’s Portola Festival, which shares this weekend with the above festivals. Focusing on EDM and hip-hop and headlined by Holo and Skrillex, Portola takes over Pier 80 Saturday and Sunday with a lineup featuring highlights like Jai Paul, Major Lazer, Thundercat, Rina Sawayama, and more. You can check out the set times below.