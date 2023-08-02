Post Malone is a noted Magic: The Gathering fan: He teamed up with the long-running card game for a promotion in 2021, at which time Wizards Of The Coast Head of Franchise Marketing Nathan Stewart said, “You’d be hard-pressed to find a bigger fan of Magic: The Gathering than Post Malone.” That indeed seems to be true, as he just bought one of the most important cards in the franchise’s history.

On June 20, MTG released its The Lord Of The Rings: Tales Of Middle-Earth set, and what’s especially notable here is the holographic The One Ring card, of which only one was made. The card was found later that month, but even before that, it drew offers of over $2 million. Now, the person who found the card has cashed out, by selling it to, of course, Posty.

The guy who found the card, a Canadian named Brook Trafton, shared a video of himself meeting up with Post to sell the rapper the card. He wrote in his tweet, “This is my dream come true, meeting @PostMalone and him buying the One Ring card from me is literally a moment straight out of a fairytale. @PostMalone @wizards_magic you’ve changed my life. Things like this don’t happen to people like me. Forever grateful #mtg #onering.”

This is my dream come true, meeting @PostMalone and him buying the One Ring card from me is literally a moment straight out of a fairytale. @PostMalone @wizards_magic you’ve changed my life. Things like this don’t happen to people like me. Forever grateful 🙏 ✨ #mtg #onering pic.twitter.com/VMBlDA1HdD — Brook Trafton (@BrookTrafton) August 1, 2023

It’s not clear how much Malone spent on the card, but if it was anywhere near the card’s valuation, this transaction did indeed change Trafton’s life.

Malone has poured some serious money into MTG: last year, he spent $800K on what was then the game’s most expensive card. Malone, by the way, is depicted on his own official MTG card.