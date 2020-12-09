The classic Crocs model is an iconic piece of footwear, for reasons good or bad depending on your perspective. One thing that is for certain, though, is that Post Malone is generating attention for the brand. He has been a valuable partner with Crocs over the past few years, and his latest new model, the Post Malone x Crocs Duet Max Clog II, is an instant hit. The shoes were were released in the US yesterday and quickly sold out after fans waited in long online queues to get a pair.

Posty put a few pair aside, though, for a group of people who are special to him: The fine people at his old high school, Grapevine High School in Grapevine, Texas. TMZ reports that every student and faculty member at the school got themselves a pair courtesy of Posty. Before the news was revealed, a spreadsheet was apparently passed around the school, on which people were asked to note their shoe size.

Principal Alex Fingers shared the news on social media, posting some photos of students getting their shoes and writing, “Thank you @PostMalone for always giving back to your community! Your fellow @Grapevine_HS Mustangs are so proud of your success!”

Thank you @PostMalone for always giving back to your community! Your fellow @Grapevine_HS Mustangs are so proud of your success! #ThanksPosty #Posty pic.twitter.com/a71tqvEAAO — Alex Fingers (@AlexFingers7) December 8, 2020

While fans in the US are currently out of luck, the shoes go on sale today in Europe and tomorrow in Japan, South Korea, and Australia.

Hi:) #pmxcrocs available today 12/9 at 2:00pm CET in Europe and on 12/10 in Japan, Korea and Australia. quantities limited 💗🖤 @Crocs — Posty (@PostMalone) December 9, 2020

