Fans Are Rushing To Scoop Up A Pair Of Post Malone’s New Crocs

One way to track a musician’s success is through their brand deals. Many rappers, like Travis Scott and Tyler The Creator, choose to collaborate with shoe companies like Nike and Converse. But Post Malone has taken a different route, instead opting to continue his partnership with Crocs.

Despite being a divisive style, Malone’s fans were in a frenzy to get their hands on a pair of his Crocs. The shoes were released Tuesday and instantly began trending on Twitter as interested customers waited in long online queues trying to score a pair.

Me waiting in line for these post malone crocs knowing im not finna get em pic.twitter.com/H40N8xorVn — 4Leekclover (@317leeko) December 8, 2020

Haha not me fuckin buying Post Malone crocs for a coworker… I’m the best gifter for Christmas without a doubt 💅🏽 pic.twitter.com/Hp2qBjoEpq — ama da ✨ (@am_adaa) December 8, 2020

Me rn with 6 tabs open on 3 devices trying to get these Post Malone crocs 💀💀 pic.twitter.com/vVL28M7KtI — ✰ Sierra (@sierraxxsmith) December 8, 2020

how i feel rn bc i really thought id get these crocs 🤡 #pmxcrocs @PostMalone pic.twitter.com/BMLsxDbjF4 — erin (@erinjessup09) December 8, 2020

Me sitting in line for every Post Malone Crocs drop and never getting them.. 🤦🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/FrEcTNBbhA — Elijah Taylor ‼️✨ (Permmm) (@ElijahAKAPerm) December 8, 2020

Me trying to be surprised that I probably won't get the @PostMalone Crocs for the Third year in a ROW pic.twitter.com/4gHrVmDcn6 — 🥑Avacado🥑 (@MyMusicIsMyEsc) December 8, 2020

Along with debuting a line of shoes, Malone has been up to a lot in 2020. On top of being the top-charting artists for a second year in a row, Malone got into the wine market with his own brand of rosé, dropped a collection of sunglasses in collaboration with Arnette, and even started his own celebrity beer pong league.

Speaking to Uproxx in a recent interview, Malone said he’s surprised that his music charted so well in 2020 despite not releasing an album this year. “I can’t believe this many people still want to hear my sh*tty songs,” he said. “It’s crazy with all the talented artists and all the massive records out over the past year or so. For me to have a song on the charts that long is just unbelievable.”