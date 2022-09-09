In July, Post Malone and Doja Cat teamed up for a wholesome music video for their song “I Like You (A Happier Song)” from Malone’s recent album Twelve Carat Toothache. The two have shared “I Like You (A Happier Song) (Even More)” today, which captures the behind-the-scenes moments of the video.

The original video started with Malone working on a painting of a woman before eventually disappearing into a puff of dust and re-emerging in a flowery and overgrown field, through which a topless Doja is running. This new video starts with Malone showing off his sketch of a woman while Doja holds an umbrella and laughs. Mostly, it consists of takes of them dancing in the field in front of the cameras, goofing off as both of them are known to do.

One user commented, “The fact that Post and Doja have such a good friendship/chemistry together makes this music video mean so much more. Seeing this behind-the-scenes footage with everyone laughing and smiling on the set is the GREATEST proof of that.” That may be the purpose of this new video — to flaunt the way Malone and Doja are not just awesome collaborators but genuine friends.

Watch “I Like You (A Happier Song) (Even More)” above.