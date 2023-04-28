Here and there, Post Malone has dealt with rumors about drug use and other worrisome health issues. His recent weight loss has fed into that some, and now Malone laid his cards on the table and shared how he’s doing.

In a new Instagram post, Malone wrote, “i wanted to say that i’m not doing drugs, i’ve had a lot of people ask me about my weight loss and i’d suppose, performance on stage. i’m having a lot of fun performing, and have never felt healthier. i guess dad life kicked in and i decided to kick soda, and start eating better so i can be around for a long time for this little angel. next up is smokes and brews, but i like to consider myself a patient man… lol!”

He added of new music and where he’s at mentally these days, “i’ve spent a bit in the studio lately working on new music, and am so excited to share it with you, thank you for your patience and support y’all. you make my heart beat. i just wanted to say hi, and hopefully i’ll be posting more on here, my brain is in a super dope place, and i’m the happiest i’ve been in a long time.”

