Post Malone Tells His Fans ‘I’m Not On Drugs’ In Response To Health Concerns

With the recent deaths of some of music’s best and most promising talents, including Pop Smoke and Juice WRLD, fans seem to be paying more attention to their beloved artists, hoping to help if they find themselves in need of urgent care. As such, fans have called out Post Malone after he exhibited worrisome behavior at a recent concert.

This past week, video surfaced of Malone, who’s currently on his Runaway Tour alongside Swae Lee, stumbling to the stage floor as he performed “I Fall Apart.” Based on the video, fans began to publicly worry he was wrestling with drug- and/or alcohol-related issues. Others have said that this kind of eccentric performance is normal for Malone, an avid beer drinker who.

Malone heard those concerns, and on Friday night at a show in Memphis, Tennessee he took some time to address them. “I’m not on drugs and I feel the best I’ve ever f*cking felt in my life,” he said. “That’s why I bust my ass for these shows and f*cking fall on the floor and do all that fun sh*t. But for anyone that’s concerned here, I appreciate the love and support but I feel f*cking fantastic.”

Hopefully, things remain fantastic for Malone as he finishes off the Runaway Tour.

You can watch the video that caused fans’ concerns for his health above.