Post Malone Will Play ‘Magic: The Gathering’ With A Lucky Fan For $10K

Post Malone‘s love for geeky games like Pokemon and Magic: The Gathering is no secret. Last year, he announced his partnership with MTG creators Wizards Of The Coast to promote the return of Friday Night Magic, a promotional campaign for the popular fantasy card game, promising “some cool stuff” to come in the following year. More recently, we discovered just what that “cool stuff” would entail. During a live stream next Friday, August 5, Post will select one viewer to fly to Los Angeles to play a one-on-one MTG match with him for $100,000.

think ya can beat me irl in #magicthegathering ? Win and you’ll get $100k. I’ll select my opponent live on the @whatnot app on August 4th at 6pm PT https://t.co/nyxiuiTjYe

@wizards_magic #ad #battlepost #whatnot #manaymana — twelve carat toothache (@PostMalone) July 28, 2022

Pardon me while I dig out and dust off my deck.

The actual match will take place on August 11 at 6 pm local time and stream via the Whatnot app. To enter, fans will need to download the app, create an account, and tune into the live stream on Friday. The winner will be randomly selected. According to the event website, no previous experience is required as MTG champion Reid Duke will coach the competitor ahead of the match (although, let’s face it; it’ll probably help to know what you’re doing ahead of time).

Battle @postmalone in a match of MTG to win $100,000! He's a tough opponent, but I'll be available for personal, one-on-one coaching if you're the one chosen to face him. Check it out here: https://t.co/eb0OlzZig3 @Whatnot #whatnot #manaymana #playpostmalone — Reid Duke (@ReidDuke) July 28, 2022

For the past month, Post has been hosting livestreams on Twitch, playing the battle royale-hero shooter Apex Legends and giving money to charity. Looks like mom was wrong about not being able to make a career out of playing video games — too bad I believed her, eh?