Last November, Post Malone, Morgan Wallen, and Hardy performed together at the 2023 CMA Awards. Turns out, that performance was more foreshadowing than anybody knew at the time.

On Wednesday evening, March 20, Post posted an Instagram Reel teasing a snippet of an unreleased single featuring Wallen. “Let’s go with the real mix this time @morganwallen [cry-laughing emoji],” Malone captioned the video, which shows him drinking a Bud Light and giddily singing along. Wallen commented, “I had some help getting to the point of posting it at 4 am [three cry-laughing emojis] this song is one of my favs in a long time. Proud to be on it w u bub!!”

This is just the latest in a string of posts hinting at an imminent Post Malone country album. Earlier this week, he posted photos of a session with Luke Combs, roughly one month after sharing an unreleased snippet of his song featuring Combs. Last week, Malone shared another snippet of a country-adjacent ballad alongside the caption, “missin you like this [blue heart emoji],” which people presumed is the title of the song.

During a Twitch livestream last November, Malone assured,” Country record is coming. I keep singing a song that we made while I was in Nashville, and it’s so f*cking sick, but it’s not out,” as relayed by American Songwriter at the time.

In the meantime, Posty fans can look forward to hearing him as the featured artist on “Fortnight,” the opening track on Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department, which is due out April 19.