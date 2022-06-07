We are now just a few days removed from the release of Post Malone’s new album Twelve Carat Toothache, which he dropped on Friday. Already, though, he has expanded the LP by dropping a deluxe edition today, which adds two new songs to the tracklist.

Taking to Twitter and Instagram (and even Reddit) yesterday, Malone declared, “2 new songs tonight,” and offered a 30-second preview of one of the songs, “Waiting For Never.” The other song is called “Hateful.”

2 new songs tonight 😈 pic.twitter.com/oS7StpE58w — twelve carat toothache (@PostMalone) June 7, 2022

“Waiting For Never” is an emotional, lovelorn tune on which Posty sings, “When all these tattoos fade / I will never look back, you’ll be in thе same place / I keep tellin’ mysеlf if I wanted you to change / I’d be waiting for never, waiting for never.” Then there’s “Hateful,” a more hip-hop-leaning and aggressive tune that also deals with issues of love.

Of the base Twelve Carat Toothache album, Malone previously told Billboard, “Trying to shove 20 to 25 songs, it doesn’t work. Talking to the label [it’s like], ‘Oh, if you have less songs, you’re not going to stream as much,’ but the whole thing is that you don’t want to compromise your art and your gut vibe on anything. I’ve made a lot of compromises, especially musically, but now I don’t feel like I want to anymore. I don’t need a No. 1; that doesn’t matter to me no more, and at a point, it did.”

Listen to “Waiting For Never” and “Hateful” above.