Taking the stage at tonight’s 63rd Annual Grammy Awards ceremony, Post Malone transformed his song “Hollywood’s Bleeding” into a Gothic ballad, leaning into the song’s murky subject matter all the way for perfomance that made him look like a vampire hunter. The Texan genre-bender went with a Gregorian choir for backing, appearing in an all-black ensemble, his leather trenchcoat adorned in silver crosses.

Post Malone is once again nominated for a variety of Grammy Awards at tonight’s ceremony, competing for Album, Record, and Song Of The Year for Hollywood’s Bleeding and “Circles,” respectively. Hollywood’s Bleeding, which was the top-selling album of 2019, wasn’t eligible for the 2020 Grammys due to its release after the cutoff in September. However, the album — which also featured the hits “Take What You Want” featuring Ozzy Osbourne and Travis Scott, “Goodbyes” featuring Young Thug, and “Sunflower” featuring Swae Lee — continued its chart dominance through 2020, remaining in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 all 52 weeks of the last year. Meanwhile, “Sunflower,” which also appeared on the soundtrack from Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, was eligible for the 2020 Grammys, receiving nominations for Record Of The Year and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

Aside from competing for Grammys, Post’s had a busy year. He performed in a virtual concert for Pokemon Day 2021, celebrating the 25-year anniversary of the original video game’s release and its resulting legacy of cultural ubiquity. He also hopped on the NFT trend, offering fans a chance to join him for a game of beer pong.

Watch Post Malone’s performance above.