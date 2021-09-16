Now that large-scale events can once again take place, festivals that had to cancel their 2020 events are now making a 2021 comeback. This means that Post Malone‘s curated festival, Posty Fest, is also set to kick off this fall. Now expanding from one to two days, Posty Fest 2021 has unveiled its lineup, which includes some of today’s biggest hip-hop stars.

Taking place over the weekend of October 30-31 2021, Posty Fest is set to be held outdoors outside of AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. Along with Post Malone, Posty Fest’s 2021 lineup includes sets by Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Uzi Vert, Roddy Ricch, Jack Harlow, $uicideboy$, Polo G, Rod Wave, Tyga, Iann Dior, Koe Wetzel, Turnstile, Tyla Yaweh, Flo Milli, Kaash Paige, Kenny Mason, Peach Tree Rascals, RMR, Gatecreeper, Clever, LoveLeo, and more.

Posty Malone originally started the festival in 2018 with a sold-out extravaganza at Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas. After seeing major success with its inaugural event, Posty Fest expanded to AT&T Stadium in 2019, which is home to the Dallas Cowboys. Since the 2020 event was canceled, this year’s Posty Fest is offering some special travel packages to celebrate its return. Fans who buy the travel package will receive a three-day stay at a hotel, a VIP or GA Festival ticket, Posty Fest official merch, and exclusive open bar event on Friday night in downtown Dallas.

Get tickets to Posty Fest 2021 here.

