Post Malone’s Posty Fest Is Set To Return To Arlington, Texas In 2021

As the coronavirus pandemic shut down live entertainment in 2020, Post Malone was among the artists who were forced to cancel his fan-oriented festival. However, there’s some good news for those fans who missed out last year: Dates have been set for Posty Fest‘s return. The third annual event will take place October 30-31, 2021, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX, and it marks the first time the festival will take place over a full weekend. Pre-sale begins July 29 at 10 am local time while general sale opens up on Friday, July 30. You can get more information here.

In addition to bringing back his personal festival, the Dallas native has been scheduled to play a number of big-name festivals throughout the year. This past weekend, he took the stage at Rolling Loud Miami‘s comeback show and this weekend, he’s billed as one of the headliners of Lollapalooza in Chicago. In September, you can catch him at Governor’s Ball in New York City.

Meanwhile, he’s been promoting a new song, which could potentially be the lead single to one of two albums he’s rumored to have planned this year. “Motley Crew” finds Post returning to a rap-centric sound after experimenting with country and rock styles on his last album, Beerbongs & Bentleys, and featured a NASCAR-themed music video and a limited-edition merch collection with Siberia Hills.