Pressa Brings The Wavy ‘Blame Me” To ‘UPROXX Sessions’

You may know the Ontario rapper Pressa as one of the opening acts on Drake’s 2017 Boy Meets World European tour, catapulting him into the spotlight. If not get acquainted with today’s UPROXX Sessions talent responsible for hits like “420 in London” featuring Lil Uzi Vert and “Chrome Hearts” with the late Drakeo The Ruler.

Decked in all black, including his signature ski mask, Pressa performs his single “Blame Me,” released back in August. He starts off his UPROXX Sessions pondering the haters and why those around him switched up, two questions essential to any rapper’s catalog. His energetic performance rivals the track’s lyrical content like “I gave them all my heart and they left me so scarred, ooh, / They crossed me and you helped them play a part in it,” where Pressa reminds the audience that it’s truly him versus the world.

Watch Pressa perform “Blame Me” for UPROXX Sessions above.

UPROXX Sessions is Uproxx’s performance show featuring the hottest up-and-coming acts you should keep an eye on. Featuring creative direction from LA promotion collective, Ham On Everything, and taking place on our “bathroom” set designed and painted by Julian Gross, UPROXX Sessions is a showcase of some of our favorite performers, who just might soon be yours, too.