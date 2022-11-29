Spain’s annual Primavera Sound music festival unveiled the 2023 lineup today, and it does not disappoint. Next year’s bill includes Halsey, Kendrick Lamar, Rosalía, Calvin Harris, Depeche Mode, and another Blur reunion appearance. Hosted between Barcelona’s Ciudad de Rock (June 1 to 3) and Madrid’s Parc Del Forum (June 8 to 10), the acts will mainly remain the same for both weekends as the fest aims to stick to a “mirror” theme this year.

Other notable acts include Ghost, FKA Twigs, Måneskin, St. Vincent, The War On Drugs, Turnstile, Pusha T, Caroline Polachek, Maggie Rogers, Japanese Breakfast, Bleachers, Baby Keem, and many more.

“Look for yourself in the Primavera Sound 2023 line-up… and find yourself,” a statement read, via Billboard. “Because we assure you that you are there. After twenty editions, the festival is the mirror in which the community that will come from near and far to Barcelona and for the first time to Madrid next June looks at itself and recognizes itself, but after everything it has experienced, this reflection goes in two directions, marking the richest musical itinerary we can think of: Primavera Sound also looks for and finds itself in its own audience.”

Tickets for the two weekends of 2023’s Primavera Sound festival are available to buy beginning December 1. There are also options for VIP packages and one-day passes. More information is available via the official website.

Continue scrolling to view the full lineup.

