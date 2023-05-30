Here Are The Primavera Sound Barcelona Set Times For 2023

With Primavera Sound returning to Barcelona this weekend, the festival has announced the set times for headliners Blur, Halsey, Kendrick Lamar, and the rest of its genre-spanning, absolutely massive lineup. Taking over Barcelona’s Ciudad de Rock from June 1 to 3, the festival also features big names like Baby Keem, Bleachers, Christine And The Queens, hometown heroine Rosalía, St. Vincent, and The War On Drugs. You can see the full set times list on Primavera Sound’s website.

If you can’t make it to Spain to check out the festival live, you can stream some of the performances on Amazon Prime. Sets that were previously announced include Alex G, Arlo Parks, Beak >, Black Country, New Road, Blur, Christine And The Queens, Depeche Mode, Julia Jacklin, Los Hacheros, Maneskin, Mora, My Morning Jacket, New Order, Perfume, Sparks, St. Vincent, Surf Curse, The Comet Is Coming, The Moldy Peaches, The Voidz, The War On Drugs, and Turnstile.

The Primavera Sound brand has been expanding in recent years, with events in Los Angeles and São Paulo last year, remaining committed to providing a diverse experience. In the lineup announcement, the festival’s organizers wrote, “Look for yourself in the Primavera Sound 2023 line-up… and find yourself. Because we assure you that you are there. After twenty editions, the festival is the mirror in which the community that will come from near and far to Barcelona and for the first time to Madrid next June looks at itself and recognizes itself, but after everything it has experienced, this reflection goes in two directions, marking the richest musical itinerary we can think of: Primavera Sound also looks for and finds itself in its own audience.”