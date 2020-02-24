Princess Nokia Announces A Double LP With The Jazzy ‘Green Eggs & Ham’ Video

It’s been three years since the release of Princess Nokia‘s breakout record 1992 Deluxe and the rapper is getting ready for its follow-up on short notice. The rapper will debut two new LPs, Everything Is Beautiful and Everything Sucks on Wednesday. But before the record’s release, the rapper unveiled a colorful video to the jazz-inflected single “Green Eggs & Ham.”

Directed by Sebastian Sdaigui, Nokia re-lives her childhood in the video accompanying the brief track. Inspired by a scene in the 1996 film Matilda, Nokia makes herself breakfast with the command of her pointer finger. The “Green Eggs & Ham” lyrics also nod to the rapper’s childhood. “Have you told your parents that you loved them lately? / I look like my mama / In the 1980’s / If I been bad / Well, please, forgive me,” she raps over upbeat piano chords.

Nokia’s two albums arrive following a handful of singles from the rapper. Nokia previously debuted the tracks “Practice,” “Balenciaga,” and “Sugar Honey Iced Tea.” According to a statement, Everything Is Beautiful was recorded over the course of two years and is a “representation of the sensitive, feminine side of the gender-fluid artist.”

Watch the “Green Eggs & Ham” video above. Below, find Princess Nokia’s Everything Is Beautiful tour dates and album art.

03/01 — Zurich, Germany @ Dynamo

03/02 — Fribourg, Germany @ Fri-Son

03/03 — Milan, Italy @ Santeria

03/05 — Vienna, Austria @ Arena

03/06 — Berlin, Germany @ Columbiahalle

03/07 — Hamburg, Germany @ Grünspan

03/09 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Amager Bio

03/10 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Vasateatern

03/12 — Helsinki, Finland @ Tavastia

03/14 — Cologne, Germany @ Live Music Hall

03/16 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso

03/17 — Antwerpen, Belgium @ Trix

03/18 — Paris, France @ Cabaret Sauvage

03/20 — London, UK @ EartH

03/21 — Bristol, UK @ Motion

03/23 — Leeds, UK @ Stylus (Leeds University)

03/25 — Dublin, Ireland @ Vicar Street

03/27 — Barcelona, Spain @ Bikini

03/28 — Madrid, Spain @ Mon Live

04/10 — Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

04/17 — Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

06/07 — NYC, NY @ The Governors Ball

Everything Is Beautiful and Everything Sucks are out 02/26 via Rough Trade. Pre-order them here.