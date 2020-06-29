BET
Public Enemy Remixed ‘Fight The Power’ With Nas, Rapsody, And The Roots To Open The 2020 BET Awards

It may have seemed as though the members of Public Enemy had hit a wall in their relationship earlier this year, but it was all love between Chuck and Flavor Flav as they teamed up with an all-star roster of performers to remix their signature hit “Fight The Power” to open the 2020 BET Awards. The two hip-hop pioneers were joined by Black Thought and Questlove of The Roots, Nas, and Rapsody to rock the house and take over the streets with a raucous remix.

Although the four acts weren’t able to team up in person to perform, each contributed powerful imagery of protest and their hyped-up performances in front of a Pan-African-themed American flag. The song was a pointed commentary on recent current events, which saw Black Americans take to the streets throughout the summer in protest of police violence after a rash of police killings of Black citizens, including Louisville EMT Breonna Taylor and former rapper George Floyd, who police choked out with a knee to his neck as he cried, “I can’t breathe.”

Public Enemy met with controversy earlier this year when a public spat between its principal members turned out to be a promotional tactic for their new project.

