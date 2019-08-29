Getty Image

Meek Mill isn’t the only rapper with an interest in criminal justice reform. While Meek may have a higher profile at the moment due to his recent experiences with the penal system — now concluded for good along with his re-trial — another rapper has recently joined the fight for true justice under the law — one who was better known for bullying his and Meek’s onetime shared rival, Drake. Today, Pusha T announced the launch of his Third Strike Coming Home campaign, which designed to free people serving life in prison under various three-strikes laws. Pusha supported the announcement with the release of his new song “Coming Home” which features a rare guest appearance from Lauryn Hill.

Pusha teamed up with two lawyers, MiAngel Cody and Brittany K. Barnett, to launch the campaign, beginning with a $25,000 donation. Cody is the founder of the Decarceration Collective law office, which recently partnered with Kim Kardashian to fight for the release of over a dozen men and women from prison. Cody and Barnett made headlines after Kardashian, the face of their efforts due to her celebrity and wealth, was credited with their work and they stepped up to defend her from critics who rightfully wanted them credited for the doing the behind-the-scenes legal wrangling but misguidedly attacked Kardashian for overshadowing their efforts.

Supporters can donate to the Third Strike Coming Home campaign on its official website.