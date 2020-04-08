Quavo Officially Launches His Huncho Records Label

While quarantine is keeping everyone’s favorite musicians bored in the house, many are using the time productively. While Migos are finishing up their follow-up to Culture II, the group’s individual members have been working on solo endeavors as well. Offset has been promoting his new Quibi show, Skrrrt With Offset, while stockpiling blunts and (presumably) helping Cardi B create coronavirus content. Meanwhile, Quavo has seemingly decided that the current crisis won’t stop him from launching his long-awaited record label, Huncho Records.

Yesterday, the North Atlanta rapper, producer, and now label owner posted the official logo for Huncho Records on Instagram along with the tag for the nascent label’s official Instagram profile. “You Can Rap, Produce, Or Be A Athlete,” he wrote in the caption. “Be All You Can Be!”

Browsing the new label’s page reveals the label’s first three roster additions. Street Bud, the 16-year-old rapper who first got his start on Jermaine Dupri’s Lifetime reality competition show The Rap Game, put out his debut mixtape earlier this year. The two new additions include 904 ReeBock, whose debut single “Rocky” released today, and Brooklyn’s Pop Out Boyz, including four rappers: Joey Fettuccine, Fleazi Bambino, Apey Baby, and Stay Maccin.

Check out the trailers for each of Huncho Records’ new artists above.