In late March, security camera footage of an altercation in an elevator between Quavo and Saweetie surfaced, which prompted an LAPD investigation. Now, it is being reported that neither rapper will face criminal charges: TMZ reports that the case was referred to the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office, which declined to file charges, and that based on the surveillance video, there was “no likelihood of a conviction for either party.”

Both rappers previously spoke out about the incident, sharing statements with TMZ on the same day. Saweetie told the publication, “This unfortunate incident happened a year ago, while we have reconciled since then and moved past this particular disagreement, there were simply too many other hurdles to overcome in our relationship and we have both since moved on.” Hours later, Quavo offered his own statement, saying, “We had an unfortunate situation almost a year ago that we both learned and moved on from. I haven’t physically abused Saweetie and have real gratitude for what we did share overall.”

Meanwhile, Saweetie has been focusing on her career. Specifically, she’s looking for self-improvement, as she told Apple Music that she is attending an artist development boot camp. She said, “For me, I’m gonna focus on what I struggle with. I struggle with breathing control, I’m gonna work on my dance moves, my details, all that good stuff, my body, my stamina, everything.”

