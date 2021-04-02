Friday will mark one week since the music world was surprised with news that Saweetie and Quavo called it quits in their romantic relationship. The two had grown to be one of hip-hop’s favorite couples but their break-up, which spilled out into the public, proved that things were not as rosy as they may have seemed.

While the split was a shocker, a video of the two rappers fighting in an elevator was even more of a surprise to fans when it leaked earlier this week. The clip was shared by TMZ and it quickly went viral on social media. After staying quiet for the few days since the video’s emergence, Quavo has come forward with a statement about the incident.

Speaking to TMZ, he said, “We had an unfortunate situation almost a year ago that we both learned and moved on from.” He added, “I haven’t physically abused Saweetie and have real gratitude for what we did share overall.”

Quavo’s words come hours after Saweetie also spoke to TMZ about the incident. “This unfortunate incident happened a year ago, while we have reconciled since then and moved past this particular disagreement, there were simply too many other hurdles to overcome in our relationship and we have both since moved on,” she said in a brief statement to the publication.

Not too long after the video emerged online, the LAPD reportedly began an investigation into the matter, as officers apparently would like to speak to both parties and see what caused the altercation. If criminal charges are necessary, they plan on turning the case over to the City Attorney, where appropriate charges could be determined.

Saweetie is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.