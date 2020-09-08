R. Kelly was reportedly the victim of an attack last week while in his prison cell at Chicago’s Metropolitan Correctional Center. Kelly’s attorney Steven Greenberg confirmed the singer was sitting on his bed when another prisoner walked in and “started punching the crap” out of him. Now, Kelly is claiming he was aware of the attack’s premeditation and warned the prison guards, but they ignored him.

According to a report from TMZ, Greenberg said Kelly was aware of the alleged attack three weeks prior to the incident when he heard the inmate detailing his plan over the phone. Greenberg states Kelly informed the prison guards of what he overheard the next day, but they didn’t take his concerns seriously.

Greenberg originally alleged the attack was carried out due to the prison being on lockdown because of people protesting Kelly’s verdict outside the jailhouse. Guards had reportedly announced the facility was on lockdown, meaning the inmates could not go outside. Kelly’s legal team insists the announcement was against protocol and led to the inmates becoming upset with Kelly.

Reports of the alleged attack are the latest news from Kelly’s case, following the New York Times‘ story that three of the singer’s associates set one of his accuser’s cars on fire to intimidate her. The incident wasn’t the first time Kelly’s team had reportedly used a similar intimidation tactic. Back in October of last year, Kelly was accused of sending threatening letters to his alleged victims and their families.