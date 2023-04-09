Melle Mel might think Eminem is only ranked amongst the greatest emcees list because of his race, but 50 Cent and Rae Sremmurd’s Slim Jxmmi beg to differ. During the duo’s interview on The Bootleg Kev Podcast the duo talked about Eminem’s impact.

On their new album Sremm4Life, the pair was able to clear their sample of the rapper’s 2000 song “Stan.” The track featured on Em’s album The Marshall Mathers LP, has been emmortilized in pop culture and the English language for shining a light on some fans’ unhealthy obsession with public figures. The song in question, “Not So Bad (Leans Gone Cold),” which caused a short-lived clash with rapper Millyz who also recently sampled the track.

When discussing Em’s impact on them personally, Slim Jxmmi confessed, that growing up he ‘used to want to rap like [Eminem].’ Despite Em proudly hailing from Detroit, Michigan and Jxmmi from Tupelo, Mississippi, the geographical distance and regional cultural differences didn’t stop him from being inspired by him.

“That was definitely my favorite rapper [growing up. Man what, I used to do all that ‘Hi, my name is’ [stuff]. I used to like the way he rapped. I [even] used to try and rap like him at one point in time in my life,” proclaimed Jxmmi.

It seems like Eminem’s self-appointed nickname of “Rap God,” was appriorately designated.

Watch the full clip above.