Rae Sremmurd Announced The Release Date For ‘Sremm4Life’ With Its Stylish New Artwork

Just when it seemed like the wait for Rae Sremmurd’s fourth album was becoming interminable, the sibling act from Tupelo, Mississippi announced the release date for Sremm4Life along with its minimalist album cover on Twitter. The release date will be one month from now, on April 7.

The artwork for the album closely follows the trend established with the first three installments of their Sremmlife albums, with a white background and both brothers mugging for the camera. This time, they’re decked out in stylish outfits, as Slim Jxmmi lies on his back and Swae Lee stands next to him, both throwing up four fingers to mark the milestone.

Fans were, understandably, pretty psyched to see the announcement, as we’ve all been waiting since 2018 for a follow-up to SR3MM, their third album, which consisted of three discs — a group album and a solo album for each brother. Since then, the Brown boys appeared in an episode of Lil Dicky’s FX comedy Dave, Swae Lee became a father while Jxmmi had a couple of run-ins with the law, and they released three new singles to promote the album.

Denial” dropped last June, “Torpedo” came out at the end of the year, and their latest single, “Sucka Or Sum,” arrived in January. The album itself, Sremm4Life, is due 4/7 through EarDrummers / Interscope.

