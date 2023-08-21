Here Are The Reading & Leeds Festival Set Times For 2023

The 2023 Reading & Leeds Festivals are set to take the stages in their respective English cities with massive lineups consisting of just about every kind of music imaginable. The headliners include The 1975, Billie Eilish, Foals, Imagine Dragons, The Killers, and Sam Fender, while everyone from Central Cee and Loyle Carner to Steve Lacy and Lil Tjay are set to perform from August 25 to August 27. With two main stages at each festival venue, as well as smaller stages representing Radio 1Xtra, Radio 1 Dance, Festivals Republic, and the festivals’ annual comedy showcases. Here are the set times, thanks to NME. You can find more set times on each festival’s respective app. Reading app here, Leeds app here.

READING FESTIVAL

Friday, August 25

Main Stage East

12:40 – 1:10 Yard Act

2:10 – 2:45 Tion Wayne

3:45 – 4:20 Mimi Webb

5:20 – 6:00 Wet Leg

7:20 – 8:05 Loyle Carner

9:50 – 11:20 Sam Fender

Main Stage West

12:00 – 12:30 Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls

1:20 – 2:00 Sea Girls

2:55 – 3:35 You Me At Six

4:30 – 5:10 Trippie Redd

6:10 – 7:10 Bicep

8:15 – 9:45 Foals

Saturday, August 26

Main Stage East

12:00 – 12:30 James Marriott

1:20 – 1:50 Baby Queen

2:40 – 3:10 Holly Humberstone

4:00 – 4:35 Inhaler

5:35 – 6:15 Nothing But Thieves

7:15 – 8:05 Central Cee

9:50 – 11:20 The Killers

Main Stage West

12:40 – 1:10 Jamie Webster

2:00 – 2:30 Arlo Parks

3:20 – 3:50 Easy Life

4:45 – 5:25 Chase Atlantic

6:25 – 7:05 Knucks

8:15 – 9:45 The 1975

Sunday, August 27

Main Stage East

12:10 – 12:40 The Amazons

1:30 – 2:00 MUNA

2:50 – 3:25 Bakar

4:20 – 5:00 Rina Sawayama

5:55 – 6:35 Declan McKenna

7:40 – 8:25 Steve Lacy

10:00 – 11:20 Billie Eilish

Main Stage West

12:50 – 1:20 Hot Milk

2:10 – 2:40 The Snuts

3:35 – 4:10 Don Broco

5:10 – 5:45 Lil Tjay

6:45 – 7:30 Becky Hill

8:35 – 9:55 Imagine Dragons

11:30 – 01:00a Sigma & Friends