Heading into 2020, the new year was slated to be a big one for TDE as a number of the label’s artists were either confirmed or rumored to release albums this year. Reason was slated as the first act to release this year, while names like Kendrick Lamar, Schoolboy Q, and Isaiah Rashad were expected to arrive later in the year. However, as we near the halfway point in 2020, aside from TDE Appreciation Week and the singles that resulted from it, the label has yet to make any of the noise fans expected it too, but with Reason still up first, hopefully things will change with his latest single.

Following his “Trapped In” track, Reason brings labelmates Schoolboy Q along as the two west coast rappers connect for “Pop Sh*t.” As described by Reason, the single is “not be a single type record, this will not be ‘might not make it,’ this is rap at its core.” Produced by Kal Banx, Reason first announced the track with a short video that found him attempting to escape from his bad side. After evading the villain for some time, Reason eventually came face to face with his nemesis where he is forced to surrender.

Press play on “Pop Sh*t” in the video above.