Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour isn’t over yet. This week, the international superstar announced the impending release of a concert film based on footage of her tour coming to AMC Theaters on December 1. However, in addition to allowing fans to relive the experience of the tour (or experience it for the first time, for those who missed out on tickets to see it live), Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé will also finally fulfill one of fans’ greatest wishes since the Renaissance LP made the “world stop.”

Will Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Film Have New Music Videos?

The answer is a resounding “yaaaas, b*tch!” According to Variety, the film will incorporate highlights from the tour as well as the highly-anticipated videos that Beyoncé has been teasing fans with for over a year. It’ll also feature behind-the-scenes footage of the recording of the album and the conception stage of the tour.

When Renaissance dropped in July of 2022, fans were eager for more of the iconic music videos that have helped make Beyoncé a fixture of pop culture. However, not even three months went by before they grew restless with the relative radio silence. Rather than give an update, though, Beyoncé decided to instead troll her loyal followers through the official Parkwood Twitter account, posting a meme that suggested they might end up getting Suga Mama old by the time she “released the visuals,” as they kept demanding.

When the tour started, she continued to tease them with a video during the presentation, as the concert narrator admonished, “You’ve asked for the visuals. You’ve called for the queen. But a queen moves at her own pace.” Now, it seems we know exactly what she was waiting for: An opportunity to once again shake up the world (and probably get a do-over on the Lion King: The Gift movie Black Is King, whose probable theater release was derailed by COVID-19). Good things come to those who wait.