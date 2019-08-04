Getty Image

Lollapalooza weekend in Chicago is nearly coming to a close. In other words, a weekend filled with surprise stage appearances, giant crowds, and festival-goers crowdsurfing in trash cans is almost over. This year’s lineup was unforgettable with headliners like Ariana Grande, Tame Impala, and The Strokes. With such big-names featured on the schedule, it’s no wonder people were going to dangerous lengths just to gain entrance to the festival.

Footage went viral of stampedes of hopeful attendees attempting to a jump fence outside the festival gates. In the video, only one person was caught by security—and he had a prosthetic leg.

Though police stated none of the aforementioned fence-hoppers were actually granted entry, the fate of the only kid caught by security has been a mystery. But it seems as though the kid’s luck has turned around. Atlanta rapper Rich the Kid revealed Saturday he was able to track down the attempted fence-hopper and gift him a weekend pass to the festival.

Rich the Kid posed for a photo with the young attendee.