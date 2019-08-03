Several Lollapalooza Attendees Began Crowd Surfing In Trash Cans And People Are Losing It

Lollapalooza has garnered a reputation for being a raucous mass of people crammed into Chicago’s largest public park. On the festival’s second day, a large crowd of young attendees stormed the gate and hopped over a fence to gain entrance. With so many bodies in one place, it can be hard to see the musicians performing on stage. But fans came up with a clever-yet-unsanitary way to get a better look at the music: crowdsurfing in trash cans.

Though crowdsurfing in a trash may at first seems unpleasant, Lollapalooza-goers found it pretty effective — that is, at least until the trash can toppled over and the inhabitant tumbled out.

Once someone hopped out of the bin, the trash can continued to be carried forward by the complacent crowd.

Crowdsurfing in trash cans may not be the safest idea, but with crowds as large as Lollapalooza’s, something unsafe is bound to happen.

Lollapalooza is known for its rowdy crowds, but it’s also known for its big-named lineup. Several artists shared the stage with unexpected collaborators. Chance the Rapper joined Death Cab for Cutie to perform their song “Do You Remember” off Chance’s latest album, The Big Day. 21 Savage also surprised fans by bringing out Childish Gambino to perform their hit song “Monster.”

