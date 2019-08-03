Some lucky Lollapalooza festivalgoers were treated to the performance of a lifetime Friday evening. During Death Cab For Cutie’s hourlong set at the Chicago festival, Chance The Rapper made an appearance to perform their collaborative song “Do You Remember.”

The Lolla performance marks the first time Chance and Death Cab have ever performed “Do You Remember” live. The track, which appears on Chance’s record The Big Day, shocked fans upon first listen last Friday. Chance loves a good collab as much as any rapper, but his features on The Big Day truly come from all over the genre map. A Chance The Rapper/Death Cab For Cutie collab still seems like something pulled out of a dream, but the song is very real, and very good.

“Do You Remember” is one of the highlights off The Big Day. Chance’s nostalgic streak is a perfect match for Death Cab singer Ben Gibbard’s melancholy, as they look back on simpler days and happier memories. It’s a bittersweet song, but the performance is definitely more sweet than bitter. To quote Chance’s intro to the performance, “I think this might be a moment in history.”

Watch some crowd-shot footage of Chance The Rapper and Death Cab For Cutie’s performance above.