Chance The Rapper Joined Death Cab For Cutie To Debut ‘Do You Remember’ At Lollapalooza

08.02.19 31 mins ago

Some lucky Lollapalooza festivalgoers were treated to the performance of a lifetime Friday evening. During Death Cab For Cutie’s hourlong set at the Chicago festival, Chance The Rapper made an appearance to perform their collaborative song “Do You Remember.”

The Lolla performance marks the first time Chance and Death Cab have ever performed “Do You Remember” live. The track, which appears on Chance’s record The Big Day, shocked fans upon first listen last Friday. Chance loves a good collab as much as any rapper, but his features on The Big Day truly come from all over the genre map. A Chance The Rapper/Death Cab For Cutie collab still seems like something pulled out of a dream, but the song is very real, and very good.

“Do You Remember” is one of the highlights off The Big Day. Chance’s nostalgic streak is a perfect match for Death Cab singer Ben Gibbard’s melancholy, as they look back on simpler days and happier memories. It’s a bittersweet song, but the performance is definitely more sweet than bitter. To quote Chance’s intro to the performance, “I think this might be a moment in history.”

Watch some crowd-shot footage of Chance The Rapper and Death Cab For Cutie’s performance above.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Music Festivals#Lollapalooza#Chance The Rapper
TAGSCHANCE THE RAPPERdeath cab for cutiedo you rememberLOLLAPALOOZALollapalooza 2019music festivals
People's Party iTunes

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: BEA1991, Angie McMahon, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: BEA1991, Angie McMahon, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.30.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

07.30.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.29.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

07.23.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.23.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP