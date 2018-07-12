Adult Swim’s Schwifty ‘Rick And Morty’ Soundtrack Album Is Coming Out On Sub Pop

#Adult Swim #Rick And Morty
07.12.18 2 hours ago

Adult Swim

Sub Pop has added an exciting new artist to its lineup: Rick And Morty.

The hugely popular and absurd sci-fi cartoon has had plenty of signature musical moments over the course of its first three seasons, and now they’ve been collected on a new soundtrack album, which is set for release on September 28 via Sub Pop. A CD and double LP edition will be also be available on that date, while a deluxe double album will be released on November 23, and includes a bonus 7-inch single that features “an extended mix of the screaming sun from the second season finale.” Aside from songs by the cast, the album also features Blonde Redhead, Chaos Chaos, Mazzy Star, Clipping, Chad VanGaalen, and Belly.

The folks are Sub Pop are no strangers to TV or comedy: Their artist roster includes Bob’s Burgers, Flight Of The Conchords, Jon Benjamin, and Eugene Mirman, after all. Rick And Morty is also familiar with success in the musical realm: “Terryfold,” which is included on the soundtrack and is performed by Chaos Chaos featuring Justin Roiland, actually made it onto the charts last year, debuting at No. 33 on the Billboard Hot Rock Songs chart dated September 23.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Adult Swim#Rick And Morty
TAGSADULT SWIMBellyBlonde RedheadChad VanGaalenChaos ChaosClipping.mazzy starRICK AND MORTY

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.10.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Meek Mill And Future

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Meek Mill And Future

07.06.18 6 days ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

07.05.18 1 week ago 11 Comments
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.03.18 1 week ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

07.03.18 1 week ago
The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.02.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP