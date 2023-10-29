Rick Ross and Meek Mill’s joint album Too Good To Be True is coming soon, and not long after the pair dropped their dominating lead single, “Shaq & Kobe.” But already the two are suggesting that their forthcoming musical link isn’t a one-and-done arrangement.

On Thursday, October 27, during an appearance on The Morning Hustle, Ross subtly hinted that an MMG (Maybach Music Group) reunion could be on the horizon. Co-host Lore’l asked the burning question most rap fans want to know, “Where is Wale?” Although Wale recently unveiled his new single, “Max Julien,” fans were curious if he was included in Ross and Meek’s upcoming album.

Ross cleared that up, saying, “Wale is actually working on his [own] project. He’s doing his thing. He’s over at Def Jam Records.”

Ross later teased that a future collaboration could be in the near future. “It’s a good chance. You know how we get down,” he said. While it’s unclear if an entire album, similar to their 2011 Self Made Vol. 1, will come from this confession, it’s exciting to know that the trio will lock into a studio soon.

Later in the conversation, Ross was asked why he hadn’t recorded a collaborative album with Meek in the past. “This was the right time,” he replied. “We’re both solo artists and both doing our thing. I’m building MMG, and he’s building Dream Chasers [Records]. I felt like this was the right time. You know what I mean, it just came together. So we spent a little time together, and we got into the studio. Sh*t just came together too easily; it just flowed.”

Watch the full interview above.

Too Good To Be True is out 11/10 via Maybach Music Group / Gamma. Find more information here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.