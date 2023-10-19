Meek Mill and Rick Ross’ upcoming joint album Too Good To Be True officially has a release date: November 10. In a new pair of videos depicting the album’s recording process, the longtime collaborators appear to be locked into the studio, where they receive visits from DJ Khaled and Diddy, who hype up the release before title cards reveal the album’s release date.

Meek and Ross first promoted the project’s impending release with their single “Shaq & Kobe,” later announcing its title and tell Apple Music’s Ebro Darden about its creation.

The project will be released by Ross’ Maybach Music Group imprint in a new partnership with Gamma, a music startup founded by veteran music execs Larry Jackson and Ike Youssef with funding from Apple and A24. The album will see Meek and Ross join forces again for the first time since 2019’s Port Of Miami 2, where Meek appeared on “Bogus Charms.”

Since then, some fans thought that a rift had formed between the two rappers when rumors surfaced that Rick Ross had trouble getting into Meek Mill’s birthday party in 2021. Meek later expressed discontent with his record deal, but Ross downplayed his comments, saying he believed they were directed at Atlantic and not MMG.

However, those rumors appeared to be unfounded; late last year, Ross joined Meek onstage to help celebrate the 10th anniversary of his debut album Dreams & Nightmares.

Too Good To Be True is out 11/10 via Maybach Music Group / Gamma.