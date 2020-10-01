In the last two months, Rick Ross has been quite the busy man, and it appears he has no plans of slowing down. After announcing his album Richer Than Ever Before last month via an Instagram story, the musician returns with a comforting update. In a video given to HotNewHipHop, Ross is found in the studio with someone who appears to be his engineer. The two are working on Richer Than Ever Before when the engineer asks Ross “What percent are we at?” Ross confidently replies that the album is “95%” complete.

Next, the engineer proclaims that he and Ross will finish the album “this weekend,” prompting Ross interject that they’d do it “today.” While it’s unknown which the day the video was recorded, fans can rest assured knowing that it’ll be due sooner rather than later.

The announcement comes a little over a year after Ross shared his last album, Port Of Miami 2. On a more recent note, Ross joined Anderson .Paak for their “Cut Em In” video, in which the two are portrayed as 12th graders. He also participated in a Verzuz battle with 2 Chainz last month, in which he debuted an unreleased verse on Kanye West’s “Famous.”

(via HotNewHipHop)