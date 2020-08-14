It’s been nearly a year and a half since Anderson .Paak shared his fourth album Ventura, a body of work that successfully erased the wrongs of his third effort Oxnard. While a break may have been in order following their releases, Anderson .Paak shows no signs of slowing down as calls on Rick Ross for his latest single, “Cut Em In.”

An upbeat number, the track — which features production from Hit-Boy — sees .Paak in a completely money-oriented mindset alongside Rick Ross. Following a reminder to listeners to repay the friends who stayed down in hard times, .Paak flaunts his green before comical revealing some bad news from his accountant who said despite him making “a lot” last year, the singer is in the red due to spending more than he made.

Coming through for a verse in the middle of the song, Rick Ross adds a nice touch to the track with his luxurious bars that have become a trademark in his career. Switching gears to end the track, Paak puts up some bars of his own as the guitar and piano in the track’s production dance in the background.

.Paak’s latest single arrives after the singer called on JID, Noname, and Jay Rock for a new remix of his “Lockdown” track.

Press play on the video above to listen to “Cut Em In.”