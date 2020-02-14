Rico Nasty Develops A ‘Girl Crush’ In Boys Noize’s Stripped-Down New Video

Rico Nasty continues her ascent to pop culture ubiquity and dabbles in even more genre smashing with her appearance on the latest single from German electronic producer Boys Noize, “Girl Crush.” Boys Noize provides an industrial backing track for Rico to rap-sing over as she details an encounter with a a possible paramour. The video is stripped-down and suitably weird; Rico performs directly to the camera, surrounded by smoke, as bizarre, vaguely occult symbols flash across the screen.

Rico’s penchant for working with unexpected sounds has led to one of the most eclectic discographies in music today. While she is nominally a rapper, earning her a spot on the 2019 XXL Freshman cover, she’s just as quick to rip through a hardcore riff or dreamily harmonize on something like her new single “IDGAF.” Within the last few months, she’s tackled straightforward rap with Jucee Froot on “Psycho,” rambunctious punk-rap on her own “Hard,” and teased what will likely be a delirious sounding mashup of electronic genres with her second collaboration with 100 Gecs. All of this is before she set a solid date for her followup to her debut major mixtape, Nasty — an accurate description of how the future looks for the eccentric DMV artist.

Watch the video for “Girl Crush” above.

