Rico Nasty Rocks Out In Her Rambunctious ‘Hard’ Video

Rico Nasty returns to rockstar mode in “Hard,” her latest new video after releasing “Fashion Week” a few months ago. Directed by Reel Goats, the production company behind DaBaby’s over-the-top videos for “Suge” and “Bop,” the “Hard” video finds Rockstar Rico overindulging on room service, tearing up the highway in a bright purple Lamborghini, and generally being her rambunctious, charismatic self.

Rico’s had a stellar year since breaking out in 2018 with the Nasty mixtape, which put the “sugar trap” sub-genre on the map alongside releases from Doja Cat, Tommy Genesis, and other standout female rappers. Rico followed up Nasty with the Kenny Beats-produced Anger Management EP earlier this year, garnering even more praise and landing her on the 2019 XXL Freshman List (incidentally, alongside DaBaby). After doing the festival rounds, which included a firestarting set at the inaugural Day N Vegas, Rico has clearly returned to the lab to get started on her major-label debut, which will presumably drop sometime in 2020.

Check out more of Rico’s sugar trap tunes here, including the nostalgic “Time Flies,” and watch her bring her son on stage to sing him his favorite song from the Spider-Man: Enter The Spider-Verse soundtrack.

Rico Nasty is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.