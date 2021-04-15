Rico Nasty Haunts The Suburbs In Her Claymation ‘Check Me Out’ Video

Since the release of her anticipated debut album Nightmare Vacation, Rico Nasty has stayed busy. She’s already shared a visual component to a handful of the album’s tracks like “OHFR?,” “P**sy Poppin,” and “Let It Out.” But now, she’s called on claymation artists to envision an eerie world for her “Check Me Out” video.

Animated by the studio Open The Portal, the rapper’s “Check Me Out” video sees her armed with Edward Scissorhands-like fingers. She haunts the suburbs, keeping her eye out for her next victim. Rico Nasty eventually stumbles upon a family of wolves, but instead of turning them into a tasty meal, she simply offers her haircutting services.

Ahead of the release of Nightmare Vacation, Rico Nasty sat down with Uproxx to explain how she’s able to easily brush off haters:

“They just always saying something about somebody that’s different, but they still listen to them,” she observes. “It’s just like a new flavor. If I go to a restaurant and they tell me it’s a new dish I never ate before, I’m going to ask questions. ‘What is in this? What’s in this? Where did you make it? How did you make it?’ I’ve never had it before, so I’m going to ask questions. That’s how the audience is. They always ask questions. I feel like they’re never going to be satisfied because there’s no such thing as a perfect human being.”

Nightmare Vacation is out now via Sugar Trap/Atlantic. Get it here.

