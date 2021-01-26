Rico Nasty Recounts Her Punk-Rap Rebel Story In ‘Who Is Rico Nasty?’

“Who is Rico Nasty?” Uproxx gives you a chance to find out in the latest installment of our “Who Is…?” documentary series focusing on the colorful DMV rapper/fashion icon. In the mini-doc, Rico recounts her growth from a boarding school student named Maria to the badass symbol of feminine self-determination she’s become thanks to hits like “Smack A Bitch,” “Key Lime OG,” “Own It,” and “OHFR?”

“I always had tough skin,” she admits. “I always left out the house with a chip on my shoulder like, ‘Hey, look, bitch. I’m here though. I’m alive!'” Rico explains how being a loner who classmates thought was weird set the stage for her to be the rebellious role model she is today. “I’m just happy that when another Black girl does this, she won’t feel so different,” she says. “I know that there’s a lot of other girls that are like me that are probably to be whoever they are or who they wanna be, but I make room for that.”

Watch Uproxx’s “Who Is Rico Nasty?” documentary above.

Nightmare Vacation is out now via Atlantic Records. Get it here.

Rico Nasty is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.