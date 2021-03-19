In the last few weeks, everyone from Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to toilet paper brand Charmin have been talking about NFTs. NFTs, which stand for Non-fungible tokens, are a way for creators to make a profit off their digital content using blockchain technology. Several musicians have already gotten a jump start on the trend, and Rico Nasty is now the latest.

On Friday, Rico Nasty announced that she’ll be teaming up with her “OHFR?” video creator Don Allen III to sell artwork from the video as an NFT. Not only will the owner of the NFT get to boast ownership of the clip, but they’ll also receive the authenticated physical hammer seen in the video, signed by the rapper herself.

Rico Nasty isn’t the first musician to join the NFT marketplace. Grimes was one of the first to sell her artwork as an NFT, raking in $6 million in just one day. Diplo, Halsey, and Post Malone have also recently sold NFTs.

The NFT will be made available for bidding on SuperRare starting March 22 at 9 am EST, followed up by a conversation with Rico Nasty on Clubhouse. Join the discussion here and watch Rico Nasty’s “OHFR?” video above.

Nightmare Vacation is out now via Atlantic/Sugar Trap. Get it here.

Rico Nasty is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.