Rico Nasty is back with new music via another end-of-the-week release. In a succession of tweets, Rico previewed a snippet of her new song “Fashion Week” via her Twitter before tweeting out the link to the song. Clocking in at just over two minutes, Rico Nasty big-ups her favorite designer brands who are all represented at New York Fashion Week this week in the song’s chorus. Based on the chorus, it appears Rico Nasty has a thing for Maison Margiela.

“Maison Margiela, Fendi / Maison Margiela, Louis V,” Rico Nasty raps on the chorus. “Maison Margiela, Gucci / Maison Margiela, white tee / Maison Margiela, black jeans / Maison Margiela, match with everything.”

“Fashion Week” comes on the heels of a slew of releases for Rico Nasty. In July and August respectively, the female artist released loose single “Time Flies” and a remix of Pop Smoke’s “Welcome To The Party”.

Since the release of her seventh mixtape Anger Management in April, Rico Nasty was named one of XXL‘s freshmen for 2019 in June. Then, Rico Nasty proved why she was nominated a month later during her freshman cypher. That said, Rico Nasty fans are still waiting for her debut album.

You can listen to “Fashion Week” above and see the review for Anger Management here.