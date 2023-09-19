Rihanna and ASAP Rocky posed for a sweet new photoshoot with their two children: RZA Athelston Mayers and their new baby boy, Riot Rose Mayers. This is the first photo of Riot.

In the pics, Rihanna is holding her newborn, wrapped in a comfortable blanket. Rocky is carrying RZA, who is just as fashionable as the parents, who dressed him up in a leather jacket.

In another photo, Rocky puts RZA up on his shoulders as the baby smiles. Eventually, Rocky and Rihanna swap the children to try a different pose — while still absolutely being the coolest and cutest.

Rihanna has previously shared about wanting to have a larger family.

“My wish would be I would like to have more kids but whatever God wants for me, I’m here,” Rihanna told British Vogue back in February. She had revealed her pregnancy during her Super Bowl performance.

“We’re best friends with a baby,” she added about how she parents with Rocky. “We have to be on the same page, but we’ve always kind of had that in our relationship. Everything changes when you have a baby, but I wouldn’t say it’s done anything but made us closer.”

Check out Rihanna and Rocky’s adorable shoot with their two sons here.