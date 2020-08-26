ASAP Rocky and Rihanna trade cute questions and responses in a new pair of videos from GQ and Vogue. The two stars have been rumored to be in a romantic relationship since early this year, but they’ve been friends even longer than that. Rocky opened for Rihanna during her Diamonds world tour, while she appeared in his music video for “Fashion Killa,” and the the two collaborated on a remix of Rihanna’s song “Cockiness.”

The videos may have poured some fuel to the rumors, as the two are clearly comfy and flirtatious as they answer questions about their respective skincare routines, their opinions on the beauty industry, their collaboration on Rihanna’s new skincare line, Fenty Skin, their favorite curse words, and their favorite looks from each other’s repertoire.

Definitely watch the Vogue video up top first, as Rocky allows Rihanna space to elaborate on her answers, then in the GQ video, Rihanna asks him about foods he wouldn’t eat under any circumstances (chit’lin’s — and he’s absolutely 100 percent correct about this. Stop eating them, my people. They’re not worth stinking up the house for two days). Then, Riri gets the upper hand, throwing in an extra three questions and inducing some ayptically bashful responses from the normally boastful rapper. The videos have a lot of overlap but each gets a chance to shine, so it’s worth watching both.

Watch Rihanna and ASAP Rocky interview each other above.