Earlier this week, Ariana Grande celebrated two years since she released her acclaimed record Sweetener. Now, the singer is celebrating another major milestone. According to Chart Data, Grande has officially surpassed Rihanna as Spotify’s most-streamed female artist of all time. To celebrate the feat, Grande pressed Rihanna for new music.

The singer took to Instagram to thank her fans for the support, but that’s not all Grande said. The singer also urged Rihanna to release her upcoming ninth studio record so that she can once again be the most-streamed artist. “now can rihanna pls drop her album so she can rightfully snatch this back and fill my ears again please or,” she wrote.

Grande is the latest to join in on pressuring Rihanna for new music. Even the singer herself is in on the joke, recently trolling her internet doppelganger about dropping an album. “where the album sis? #R9,” she wrote. Rihanna actually did recently give an update about the status of her impending release. Back in July, the singer revealed in an interview that her upcoming project is going to be worth the wait: “I am always working on music. I am always working on music and when I’m ready to put it out in the way that I feel fit, it’s gonna come out. And you’re not going to be disappointed when it happens. It’s going to be worth it. I’m not just gonna put it out just because people are waiting. It’s taken this long, I’m gonna make it worth it.”

