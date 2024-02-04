Drake’s growing tension with Rihanna has seeped into his live sets.

The status of the rumored ex-lovers (with matching tattoos) appears to be far from cordial. In 2023, fans began to speculate that Drake was sending shots at Rihanna on his song “Fear Of Heights” off his album, For All The Dogs. Now, users online believe he’s back to his shady ways.

During the opening night of the It’s All A Blur Tour — Big As The What? in Tampa, Florida, Drake refused to perform his parts of Rihanna’s hit 2016 song “Work.” Instead of completely removing the tour’s setlist, Drake allowed concertgoers to jam out as he enjoyed a brief break between records.

“I don’t sing this song anymore,” he said. “But you [all] can sing it though.”

Once an attendee posted the clip, users online rushed to respond to Drake’s remarks.

“I mean, they broke up, so it makes sense,” wrote one user.

“It’s a timeless hit, but Aubrih has been over, so I get it,” penned another.

“He’s never gonna get over her, is he,” added a user.

“He’s so lame…why play the song in the first place,” asked another.

Drake has undoubtedly come a long way from professing his wish to get married and start a family with Rihanna. Or even him begging for her to release a new album.