Rihanna was officially confirmed as the headliner for the NFL’s 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show over the weekend. Following the announcement, fans were understandably excited for her to make a musical return in a massive way — her last album dropped in 2016. Still, Rihanna has countless hits spanning several records, which sparked a divisive question online: what would (or should) her setlist look like?

While it’s currently unclear if Rihanna will be playing solo for the halftime show’s entirety or be considering special guests, it seems that the NFL might be pushing her to bring some surprise stars on stage. According to TMZ, there is currently a list of over 50 performers that could join her, but nothing has been confirmed. Rihanna’s collaborations — which include Drake, Jay-Z, Britney Spears, Paul McCartney, and Kanye West — could find themselves making a potential appearance as well.

After Billboard published a piece about what they think Rihanna’s set should be, many fans were confused by some clear omissions, including “Kiss It Better” and her debut single “Pon De Replay.” On social media, other publications asked Rihanna’s Navy fan base directly on what songs they think she should perform. Continue scrolling to see some of the fan reactions, which include everything from her massive hits to some hidden gems meant for the fans.

What songs do you want Rihanna to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show? — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 25, 2022

the lights go down and she sings kiss it better. listen to me pic.twitter.com/0Z5BZsI71y — vincent (@defaultneedy) September 25, 2022

when nicki joins her for raining men / flypic.twitter.com/ohSOCuplWR — alex (@cliqueminaj) September 25, 2022

Is this realistic? Of course not! Doesn’t mean that I can’t dream lol Also, this obviously doesn’t account for if she releases anything new 😂❤️ https://t.co/00hluNb2Km pic.twitter.com/YQ70nHIQbY — King Of Aces (@KingOfAces57) September 25, 2022

Billboard unveils their dream setlist for Rihanna’s Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/NFCui6Txll — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 26, 2022