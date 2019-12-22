Rihanna Excites Fans By Hinting That Her Upcoming Album Is Completed

It’s been almost four years since Rihanna graced the world with her album Anti. Since then, the singer has laid low with music in order to focus on her makeup and lingerie brands. But the singer dropped a hint on social media Saturday that has fans thinking new music could arrive sooner than anticipated.

The singer teased fans in a meme video posted to Instagram. The clip shows a small dog sitting in a box, vigorously shaking its head back and forth. The caption reads, “update: me listening to R9 by myself and refusing to release it.”

Naturally, Rihanna’s fans were in an uproar on Twitter, continuously begging for the singer to release her record.

Rihanna was trending and I thought she leaked too….it's just something she posted on IG 😔pic.twitter.com/NuRDLne5lL — Cryptic (@CrypticNoOne) December 22, 2019

Rihanna listening to her new album but don’t wanna release it and then got the NERVE to gloat about not releasing it pic.twitter.com/iiTqJE83Vb — Tri (@THEEEhottie) December 22, 2019

yall leaking everything but rihanna’s album pic.twitter.com/hVkU7n6TCV — k (@trulykaya) December 22, 2019

She recently spoke about her music in a cover story with Vogue, in which Rihanna said that although her Fenty brands are important, her music will always be her number one priority. “I have been trying to get back into the studio,” she said in the October interview. “It’s not like I can lock myself in for an extended amount of time like I had the luxury of doing before. I know I have some very unhappy fans who don’t understand the inside bits of how it works.”

Read Uproxx‘s Ranking All The Songs On Rihanna’s Stone-Cold Classic, Anti.